Teachers preparing to launch token strike

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) is planning to launch a one-day token strike against the alleged appointments given in the field of educational services to the political supporters of the government.

A flyer distribution campaign was carried out this morning (20) near the Fort Railway Station to brief the public about the strike.

According to the CTU, the government has planned to give 1014 appointments in the education sector to alleged victims of political revenge.

The CTU Secretary Joseph Stalin said that the government is trying to put 4,300,000 school children under the authority of their political supporters, who have not even passed the competitive examinations for government employment.

The support of the parents is also required for this strike action, he further said.

If the expected objectives of the token strike could not be achieved, a boycott of national examinations will be launched, added the CTU Secretary.