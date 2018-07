-

A youth has been found murdered in the Ambogama area in Ambanpola. The body was found with injuries sustained to the head, following information received by Ambanpola Police.

The deceased is a 28-year-old resident of Walathwewa in Ambanpola.

The victim’s mother’s illicit lover has been arrested by police in connection with the murder.

He is to be produced at the Mahawa Magistrate’s Court today (21).