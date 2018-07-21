Chinese national held with contraband at BIA

-

A Chinese passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle quantities of Ebony, Pangolin scales and Kothala Himbutu chips out of the country.

The 36-year-old passenger, who is working in a major irrigation project in Sri Lanka, was apprehended as he was preparing to board a flight to Kunming, China at 12.40am today (21).

Sri Lanka Customs officials seized 7.4kg of Kothala Himbutu chips, 3kg of Ebony and 1.7kg of Pangolin scales valued at Rs 898,200.

The contraband was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the suspect, the spokesman said.