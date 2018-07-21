Import & Export Controller remanded

-

The Import and Export Controller of the Department of Import & Export Control who was arrested on bribery charges has been remanded until July 30.

The suspect had allegedly requested a bribe of Rs. 200,000 from a businessman in Weligama to provide a report containing recommendations necessary to bring down two vehicles from Japan which are around 10 years old through legal channels.

He was arrested by officials of the Bribery Commission while accepting the bribe in the Thalawathugoda area.