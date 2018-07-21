Sergeant H.A.C.S Hettiarachchi sets new world record

-

Army Sergeant H.A.C.S Hettiarachchi has set a new world record for Men’s Javelin (F 44 class) at the ongoing National Para Athletic Championships 2018 in Colombo.

He threw a distance of 62.11m to set the new world record.

Sergeant Hettiarachchi, who is attached to the Sri Lanka Army’s Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, has previously set numerous records at Army Para Games and national para games.

The National Para Athletic Championships 2018, organised by the National Paralympic Committee of Sri Lanka, the governing body of disabled sports in the country, is being held from July 20-21 at the Sugathadasa International Stadium in Colombo.