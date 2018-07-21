Two teenage boys drown in Veyangoda

-

Two teenage students have drowned while bathing in the Dee Ella Oya at Veyangoda.

Police said that two boys aged 16 and 17 had drowned in the incident.

According to reports, four students had gone to bathe at the Dee Ella Oya today at around 1.30pm after saying they were going for tuition classes.

One of the boys had drowned while another boy who had attempted to rescue him had also drowned.

The remaining two boys had sought the help of residents in the area and rescued the two boys who drowned, however they were pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.