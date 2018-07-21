STF arrest underworld figure Raththa

-

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel arrested underworld figure Dalath Hashan Kumara alias “Raththa” along with heroin and a hand grenade, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The 32-year-old suspect, a resident of Kotugoda in Ekala, is suspected to be involved in major organized crime.

He was arrested with 8 grams and 450 milligrams of heroin and a hand grenade.

The suspect is to be handed over to the Organised Crime Division for onward action.