Presidential Election will not be held under 20A  G. L. Peiris

There is a plan of not holding the Presidential Election via the 20th Constitutional Amendment, says SLPP Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris.

He stated this to the media following a visit to the Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero of Asgiri Chapter.

He says that the core of the 20A is to not hold the Presidential Election and withholding the power of the people to elect a president.

That power will be given to the parliament and the President will be elected by the majority of vote, he points out.

This is a totally unfavorable plan, he further said.