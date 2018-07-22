Three arrested on a heroin smuggle via mobile money transfer

Three arrested on a heroin smuggle via mobile money transfer

July 22, 2018   10:14 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person had been apprehended for selling heroin via the mobile phone money transfer method along with another two for buying them.

Two of the suspects had been arrested at Rambewa area based on a tip off received by the Mihintalaya police.

The police have found 100g of heroin on them and further interrogation has led to the location of the main suspect of this smuggle.

Reportedly, the police had found 1g 560mg of heroin in 65 packets with him.

The suspects will be presented at the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories