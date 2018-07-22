Three arrested on a heroin smuggle via mobile money transfer

A person had been apprehended for selling heroin via the mobile phone money transfer method along with another two for buying them.

Two of the suspects had been arrested at Rambewa area based on a tip off received by the Mihintalaya police.

The police have found 100g of heroin on them and further interrogation has led to the location of the main suspect of this smuggle.

Reportedly, the police had found 1g 560mg of heroin in 65 packets with him.

The suspects will be presented at the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.