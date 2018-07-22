Railway technical workers to commence a work to rule at midnight

The Department of Railways say that they have taken every measure to find solutions for the demands of the Railway Technical Services employees who have decided to engage in a trade union action.

General Manager of Railways S. M. Abeywickrama stated that although several solutions have been presented to the technical workers after discussing with them, they are not satisfied.

Railway Technical Services employees have decided to engage in a ‘work-to-rule’ trade union action from midnight today (22), based on several demands.

However, they will not allow passengers to be inconvenienced by this trade union action, stated the General Manager of Railways.