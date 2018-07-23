Galle Stadium will not be removed  Akila Viraj

July 22, 2018   11:28 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The International Cricket Stadium will not be removed from Galle but only the relevant construction will be removed, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

He made these comments today (22) to the media.

When discussing with the former Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova, it was revealed that the issue is not with the stadium but with the pavilion, stated the Minister.

Minister further said that he will declare with accountability that the Stadium will not be removed and that we will not separate from UNESCO.

