Sri Lankan student wins bronze at International Biology Olympiad

A Sri Lankan student, Shakthi Senarathne of Dharmaraja College, Kandy, has secured a bronze medal at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2018 held at Tehran, Iran.

IBO is an annual competition for secondary school students where their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. The competition consists of a theoretical and a practical examination, each of six hours duration.

The competition this year was participated by nearly 270 students from 78 countries around the world.

The Sri Lankan team participating at the evens consisted of Shakthi Senarathne of Dharmaraja College, Kandy, G. A. H. G. Gunasinghe of St. Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa, Chamod Madushanka. Edirisinghe of Ananda College, Colombo, and Udara N. Samaranayake Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy.

Prof Hiran Amarasekera, and Prof Jayantha Wijeyaratne participated as team leaders for the event.