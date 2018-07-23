Kumana National Park entrance temporarily closed

July 23, 2018   10:50 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Kumana National Park, which had been open for the devotees arriving for the annual Kataragama Esala Perahera on the traditional foot pilgrimage, has been closed again from midnight yesterday (22), said the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The first group of devotees of Kataragama foot pilgrimage had entered the Kumana National Park on July 4 after offering their worship services at Okanda Devalaya.

By yesterday evening, over 30,000 individuals from all over the country have entered from the Kumana National Park and joined the Kataragama foot pilgrimage, stated the Custodian of Kuman National Park, Sisira Kumara.

