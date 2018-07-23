Fog disrupts vehicular travel in Central highlands

-

Disruptions on vehicular traffic have been reported due to the fog condition which arose from the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the central highland area.

A dense fog condition was reported on the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya Highway, Hatton-Colombo Highway, Hatton-Maskeliya-Bogawanthalawa road, nearby by-roads, and Ginigathhena-Norton Bridge road, since early this morning (23).

Accordingly, Hatton Police urges motorists to use caution and light the head-lamps when travelling on these areas, as it is difficult to see the vehicle moving in front through the thick fog.