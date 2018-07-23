Fog disrupts vehicular travel in Central highlands

Fog disrupts vehicular travel in Central highlands

July 23, 2018   12:05 pm

-

Disruptions on vehicular traffic have been reported due to the fog condition which arose from the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the central highland area.

A dense fog condition was reported on the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya Highway, Hatton-Colombo Highway, Hatton-Maskeliya-Bogawanthalawa road, nearby by-roads, and Ginigathhena-Norton Bridge road, since early this morning (23).

Accordingly, Hatton Police urges motorists to use caution and light the head-lamps when travelling on these areas, as it is difficult to see the vehicle moving in front through the thick fog.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories