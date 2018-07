Officials of the Colombo South Anti-Fraud Unit have arrested a person at the Saranapala Himi Mawatha in Borella for the possession of heroin.

The police have seized 12 g 130 mg of heroin found on the suspect.

Reportedly, the arrested suspect is a 47 year old living in Borella.

The suspect will be presented at the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (23) and Borella Police is conducting further investigations.