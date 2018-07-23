Unidentified old woman left behind at cemetery

An unidentified woman, aged around 70, has been brought to the Madampe police by the residents of the area, when, she had been found left behind at the Panirendawa public cemetery in Madampe.

One resident spotting the old woman inside an abandoned building at the cemetery last afternoon (22), had informed the police of the situation.

Responding to the queries made by Madampe police and the Grama Niladhari of the area, the woman had revealed that a person had dropped her at the cemetery on a motorcycle. However, she has not revealed the identity of that person.

The residents had provided her with clothes and food as she appeared to have starved and did not have proper clothes to wear.

A discarded dress covered in excreta and Rs. 70 in cash had been found at the place she was abandoned.

Subsequently, Madampe police officials admitted the old woman was admitted to the Galmuruwa Divisional Hospital.

Madampe police is carrying out investigations to uncover the identity of the old woman and the individual who had abandoned her at the cemetery.