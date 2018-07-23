GMOA to strike island-wide on 3rd August

Doctors of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) have decided to launch an island-wide trade union action on August 3rd.

This is to protest the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) and 10 other points that affect the health services industry, according to the GMOA.

They hope for a prompt discussion with the President regarding these demands, stated the GMOA.

They further stated that if they do not receive an acceptable solution, state and private sector health services will be disrupted on the 3rd August.