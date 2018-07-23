GMOA to strike island-wide on 3rd August

GMOA to strike island-wide on 3rd August

July 23, 2018   01:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Doctors of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) have decided to launch an island-wide trade union action on August 3rd.

This is to protest the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) and 10 other points that affect the health services industry, according to the GMOA.

They hope for a prompt discussion with the President regarding these demands, stated the GMOA.

They further stated that if they do not receive an acceptable solution, state and private sector health services will be disrupted on the 3rd August.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories