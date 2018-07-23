Forty percent of new fuel storage complex construction completed

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation states that, nearly 40 per cent of the construction process of the new fuel storage complex has been completed.

Tenders have been called for the construction of two more fuel tanks, further stated the Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development, Upali Marasinghe.

The construction of the fuel storage complex commenced last year, in Kolonnawa area.

The new complex will be able to store an additional 10 tanks of fuel. It will house three petroleum storage tanks with a capacity of 11,200 metric tons and a diesel storage tank with a capacity of 12,600 metric tons.