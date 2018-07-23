They are taking revenge because I refused a ministerial portfolio  Johnston

Former Minister Johnston Fernando stated at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that, he is being charged against by the Bribery Commission because he rejected a ministerial portfolio offered by the Yahapalana government.

A case against Fernando, filed under the Bribery act for not providing assets and liabilities for the year 2010, was taken up today (23) at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Defendant former minister Fernando made a statement that he was offered a ministerial portfolio by the President Sirisena after his victory in 2015, which he rejected.

According to him, they have been taking revenge against him and the series of charges filed under the Bribery Act against him is also an act of revenge.

He says that, measures have already been taken to produce the assets and liabilities for year 2010 to the President and the charge against him is baseless; therefore, he pleaded the court to acquit and release him.

Recording the statements from Johnston Fernando has concluded and Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake ordered that the evidence of the defense be called on August 29th.