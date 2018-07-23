SLPP public protest rally postponed to 5th Sept

The SLPP public protest series which was to be held on August 17th, which was also the day of the 3rd Anniversary of the current government coming to power, was postponed to 5th September, said MP Namal Rajapaksa.

He made this statement addressing a media conference held in Colombo today (23).

The decision was taken in consideration of the students facing the GCE Advanced Levels, as per instructions of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He also stated that, while a bodyguard of a Minister is an underworld thug, the underworld issue will not never be resolved.

Even the police is politicized today, he further said.