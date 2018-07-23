JO will abort federal demon baby before its birth  Gammanpila

There is a risk of the proposed new Constitutional Draft being clandestinely included on the same day of the debate on 20th Amendment, says Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU).

The General Secretary of PHU Udaya Gammanpila stated this addressing a press conference in Colombo, today (23).

According to him, the bill that is to be presented to the parliament on the August 7 is not regarding the abolition of Executive Presidency, but of the foundation for establishing a federal constitution.

He further stated that the Joint Opposition MPs will take action to abort this ‘federal demon baby’ before its birth.