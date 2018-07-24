Singaporean held with foreign currency worth over Rs 15 million

-

A Singaporean has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth over Rs 15 million out of the country.

The 43 year old passenger who was bound to Singapore by flight UL306 at 1.55am on Tuesday (24) was apprehended by Sri Lanka Customs at Departure Terminal of the airport.

He was attempting to smuggle out 50,000 Euros and 50,000 Brunei Dollars which are valued at Rs 15,304,085.

Meanwhile in a separate direction airport customs apprehended two Sri Lankan passengers who were attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth over Rs 17 million.

The suspects aged 43 and 32 years who are residents of Akurana and Dehiwala were preparing to travel to Shanghai, China by flight UL 866 at 2.15pm on Monday (23) when they were held by Customs Officials attached to the Departure Terminal on information received from Airport Security Staff.

The stock of currency in their possession contained 136,853 US dollars, 790 Hong Kong dollars, 30,900 Indian Rupees and 63,400 Sri Lanka rupees. The currencies are valued at Rs 17,713,793 in total.