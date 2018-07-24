Suspect arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.4 million at Welikada

-

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a suspect with more than 200 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 2.4 million at Welikada.

The arrest has been made at a raid conducted by the PNB, last night (23).

The suspect in question has allegedly been manipulated by a notorious drug dealer Keselwatta Lasantha alias ‘Lasa’, who is currently imprisoned.

The arrested suspect is revealed to be a 44 year old living in Borella.