Three Sri Lankans imprisoned at Singapore

Three Sri Lankans have been sentenced for 8 months of imprisonment at Singapore, for holding fake Visa documents.

The said 3 Sri Lankans have been arrested by Singapore Immigration-Emigration Department officials, back in June this year.

Reportedly, they had arrived at Singapore using fake Malaysian Visa and preliminary investigations reveal that they had initially come to work at Malaysia using Tourist Visa.

According to the Immigration and Emigration Act of Singapore, these three will have to serve 8 months of prison time from the 20th July.