Need an action plan to save children from drugs  former President

Need an action plan to save children from drugs  former President

July 24, 2018   10:28 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A swift action plan is needed to save the children from the drug issue, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He points out that, now, the use of drugs has increased rapidly.

Also, the current government is trying to paint a false picture to the public regarding the economy of the country, former President stated.

He made these comments, yesterday (23), at an event organized by the Chinese embassy to mark the 91st Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China.

The event was attended by many including the Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories