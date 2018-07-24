Woman caught with packets of heroin in court premises

July 24, 2018   10:57 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A female has been arrested within the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises today (24) for the possession of heroin.

Reportedly, the arrested suspect is a 26 year old living in Ratmalana area.

The arrested female had come to the Mt. Lavinia court to visit her imprisoned husband who will be brought to the court today.

When searched by a female police officer, 22 packets of heroin have been found hidden in her undergarments, according to the police.

The suspect will be presented at the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.

