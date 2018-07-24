Constable hacked for preventing angry mob from torching car involved in fatal crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a luxury car, yesterday (23) at around 8.30 p.m. on the Dambulla-Habarana main road in Pelwehera area.

According to the police, the luxury car was en route to Sigiriya from Dambulla when the motorcycle, which had been travelling in the opposite direction, had made a turn towards his home across the main road and collided with the car.

The accident has been caused by the negligence of both parties, as the luxury car had been travelling at an excessive speed and the motorcyclist had carelessly crossed the road, said Inspector of Police Sampath Wickramaratne of Dambulla police.

The deceased (38), named Ashoka Lal, has been identified as a father of two and a resident of Pelwehera area.

Following the accident, the residents of the area had behaved in an unruly manner.

A police constable attached to Dambulla police has sustained injuries to his arm in a machete attack when he attempted to prevent the angry mob from setting fire to the luxury car which was involved in the accident.

The constable was later admitted to the Dambulla Base Hospital.

The suspect who attacked the police constable has fled the scene when the police attempted to arrest him, said IP Sampath Wickramaratne.

The postmortem examination of the deceased motorcyclist is scheduled to be held later today.

The driver of the car has surrendered to Dambulla police and has been taken into custody, said Dambulla police.