Colombo HC re-issues notice on President and PM

The Colombo High Court today re-issued notice on President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to appear before the court on October 9 over the case filed against former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake.



The court had previously issued notice on the President and the Prime Minister to appear before the court today (24) for the hearing of the case.

However, when the case was taken up today the Deputy Solicitor General Dileep Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court that the President and the Premier had notifed in writing that they are unable to appear at court due to the Cabinet meeting scheduled for today.

Therefore the Deputy Solicitor General stated that if the President and Prime Minister are unable to appear at the next date of the hearing, a different witness will be called and the trial would commence.

High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi said that delaying court hearing in such manner is an injustice towards the defendant as they deserve a fair and quick trial to be released and sentenced.

The court re-issued notice on the President and Prime Minister to appear before the court on October 9 when the case is taken up once again.

Attanayake has been charged with making public a forged document alleging a secret agreement between then Common Candidate Maithripala Sirisena, UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and TNA leader R. Sampanthan during the presidential election and thereby attempting to cause tension among communities.