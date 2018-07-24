Over Rs 48 billion allocated for rural development

July 24, 2018   11:31 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The government has allocated Rs 48.81 billion for the social and economic development of the rural community by developing the rural infrastructure, stated State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Niroshan Perera.

These projects are implemented by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs.

Main purpose of these projects is to identify and prioritize needs of the rural community and resolve them outside the objective of building political image, according to the Ministry.

Funds have been allocated for projects such as ‘Gam Peraliya’, ‘ Enterprise Sri Lanka’, road development, reparation of tanks and anicuts, development of religious places, housing, developing and reparation of school systems, power supply, enhancing tourist industry, granting title deeds, and founding new entrepreneurs.

This program has been implemented for the national economy to obtain the strength and energy of the rural economy and subsequently, attain a sustainable development, said the Minister.

