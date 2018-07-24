Speeding car falls into six-foot culvert

July 24, 2018   12:58 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A car travelling from Panadura to Bandaragama at an excessive speed, has crashed into a culvert at around 4.30 a.m. this morning (24).

The accident was caused as the car has veered to the opposite direction of the road after failing to control its excessive speed, and fallen into a six-foot deep culvert, stated the police.

Three youths had been inside the car when the accident took place. Two of them, except the driver of the car, have sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital, stated Ada Derana reporter.

 

