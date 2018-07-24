Malik should take it up with the newspaper, not me  Bandula

MP Bandula Gunawardane said that he does not make false statements regarding the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) and that he made that statement from the information published in a state newspaper regarding the agreement.

Minister Malik Samarawickrama, who signed the agreement, has been terrified and inconvenienced because of it, said the MP.

Gunawardane says that Minister Samarawickrama should inquire the relevant state newspaper regarding the distortion of his statement and not him.

He stated this addressing a press conference held today (24).

MP Gunawardane said that he respects Minister Samarawickrama as a local entrepreneur and that he has no personal grudge against him. Joint Opposition is making these statements only because SLSFTA is detrimental to the country, he added.

Minister Samarawickrama has been misguided by a certain party, officials or foreign forces, MP further said.