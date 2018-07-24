Money used for gold import could have been used on Hambantota port  Bandula

Last year Sri Lanka has imported gold worth USD 650 million and it is the highest amount of gold imported to Sri Lanka after the independence, said MP Bandula Gunawardane.

That is a 73.7% increase from the amount of gold imported in the 2016, he stated.

In the first quarter of 2018, Sri Lanka has imported gold worth USD 437 million and that’s an increase by 126% when compared with last year’s import, says the MP.

He pointed out that an amount of USD 1087 million has been paid to import gold and that the Hambantota Port wouldn’t have to be sold if that money was available now.

He accuses that the government imports gold as such to conduct sly relations with India.

MP also invited President Maithripala Sirisena to look at this matter with open eyes.