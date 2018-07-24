Probe launched into human bones found during construction in Jaffna

-

Jaffna Police said that investigations at the location where human skeletal remains were found while establishing a water supply network near Kalviyankadu area in Jaffna, commenced today (24) under the orders of Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Jaffna Magistrate Sinnathuray Sathiskaranan inspected the scene, and ordered to carry out investigations at the site under the guidance of Judicial Medical Officer S. Mayuran.

These human bones were unearthed on July 20 in Kalviyankadu area, during the excavations carried out for a pipeline project, which is supposed to supply water to Jaffna, stated Jaffna police.

According to the Jaffna Security Forces, these bones have been found three feet deep from the ground level.

The police have launched probes at the aforesaid location, after information was received from the officers in charge of the pipeline project.

Jaffna police is conducting further investigations at the location following the orders of the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Similarly, the remains of 15 human bodies were found from a mass grave in Chemmani area, Jaffna in 1999. This mass grave was discouraged based on a testimony presented at a trial with regard to the disappearance of a girl named Krishanthi Kumaraswami.