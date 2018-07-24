Seven Indian fishermen arrested

July 24, 2018   07:21 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel arrested seven (07) Indian fishermen along with 2 dhows for engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The apprehension was made by a Fast Attack Craft and a Coast Guard vessel attached to the Northern Naval Command in the seas, 10.5 nautical miles northwest of Kankesanthurei Lighthouse yesterday (23).

Subsequently, the Indian fishers and trawlers were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara and the apprehended fishermen were examined for a medical test before they were handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Fisheries Director trough the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for onward action.

