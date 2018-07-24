GMOA working according to a contract of thieves  Ajith Mannapperuma

July 24, 2018   07:29 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

UNP MP Ajith Mannapperuma claims that certain ‘thieves’ have given a contract to the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) to overturn the government in five years.

He stated this at a press conference held in Colombo today (24).

According to the MP, the GMOA is trying to take decisions that should be taken by the economic specialists in the country.

The MP requests the medical officers to focus only on their area of expertise as they are not given any education on the economy of country during their five-year MBBS.

He further charged that the GMOA did not take any actions even when pieces of glass were found inside medicine bottles during the government of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

 

