Vijayakala grilled by OCPD in Jaffna

-

The Police Organised Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) has recorded a statement from UNP MP VIjayakala Maheswaran in Jaffna, over her controversial speech on the LTTE.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the former State Minister was questioned for around three-and-a-half hours.

Speaking during a state event held in Jaffna on July 2, she had said that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

If the Tamil people want to live freely, the LTTE should raise their hand again, she had reportedly said.

Several parties including sections of the United National Party (UNP) had demanded action against Maheswaran.

The Speaker informed the Attorney General to investigate whether the Jaffna District MP’s controversial statement has violated the Constitution or any laws and to take necessary legal action.

The AG had in turn instructed the Inspector General of Police to conduct investigations into the statement.

Maheswaran had resigned from her State Minister portfolio on July 5 following the backlash over the speech.

Last Friday (July 20), the OCPD informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that they have obtained testimonies from nearly 40 individuals including government employees and media persons, who were presented at the event in which the former State Minister delivered the said statement.

A request had also been made to the Speaker to grant permission to obtain testimonies from Maheswaran and several other MPs, who had attended the event.