The Sabaragamuwa Province Action Committee of the Grama Shakthi People’s Movement will meet under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Ratnapura Provincial Council Auditorium, today (25).

It is a project implemented in accordance with a concept of President Maithripala Sirisena to show the path to the people to escape the trap of dependency and to achieve self-sufficiency in partnership with the private sector.

This project is successfully operating in the Divisional Secretariat level targeting the underprivileged people, the President’s Media Division said.

The meeting will held with the participation of the political authorities of the area and public servants and it will review the progress of the implementation of the programme in the Province and regarding future plans.

During the discussion, special attention will be paid to the issues faced by the people in the area and to provide solutions for those issues.

The Grama Shakthi People’s Movement is a different programme from the programmes introduced to eliminate poverty so far since it is a project which helps people to get rid of the dependent mentality and shows the way to stand up with sheer strength on their own feet.

Several projects are being conducted under Grama Shakthi project for developing the livelihoods of the low income people in Sabaragamuwa Province and at the meeting of the Sabaragamuwa Province Action Committee to be held tomorrow the President will present the first quarter of the allowances for the secretaries of Ratnapura and Kegalla districts.

The President is also scheduled to make an observational visit to the Ganegama production village where the Gramashakthi peoples movement is being conducted and the President will also meet a cross section of the people to find out the problems of those people and make efforts to find solutions to them.