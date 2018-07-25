Person arrested with locally manufactured firearm and Cannabis

July 25, 2018   09:18 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been arrested at Dighathakma Junction in Godagaha, Meegoda with a locally manufactured firearm.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Organized Crime Division.

Police have seized a locally manufactured firearm, 07 live T-56- type ammunition, a sword and 350g Kerala Cannabis, found on the suspect.
  
The arrested is a 38 year old resident of Hettiyawatta area in Meegoda named Ileperumage Don Douglas Priyananda Perera alias ‘Deela’, stated the Police.

The suspect will be presented at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (25) and the Organized Crime Division are conducting further investigations.

