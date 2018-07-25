Ranjan calls CB Governor over woes of ETI depositors

July 25, 2018   09:58 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A group of ETI depositors had called on Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake, yesterday (24), at his home in Madiwela.

The depositors had explained their difficulties they have to face to the Deputy Minister.

Subsequently, the Deputy Minister tried to call the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy on the phone.

However, , as Dr. Coomaraswamy was currently out of the country, the Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera called the Deputy Minister instead.

Minister Samaraweera informed that the Governor will contact the group of depositors when he arrives back in Sri Lanka.

