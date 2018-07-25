Showers expected in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 pm, stated the Meteorological Department.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and light showers will occur in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts.

SEA AREAS:

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle, may be rough and may experience surges (particularly during high tide time) from 24th of July to 26th July 2018 due to the effect of swell waves, having 3.0 -3.5 meter height.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas and light showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be Westerly or Southwesterly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Negombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.