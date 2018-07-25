Rajitha orders probe into Thammannawa Rural Hospital incident

July 25, 2018   10:32 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Minister of Health Rajitha Senarathne has notified the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe to conduct a formal investigation with regard to the incident of refusal of admittance of three injured persons to Thammannawa Rural Hospital in Anuradhapura.

The Minister has also informed to hold the formal investigation within two weeks and submit him a report regarding the incident.

Three individuals from the same family had sustained injuries in a motor accident recently in Thammannawa area in Anuradhapura and were admitted to the Thammannawa Rural Hospital. However, their admittance had been denied saying that there were no doctors present at the hospital.

The father and son have passed away while the injured were being then transferred to the Mihinthale Hospital.

The mother is currently receiving medical treatments at the Anuradhapura Base Hospital, said the Ministry of Health.

