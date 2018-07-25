Dairy farmers complain of not receiving their payments
July 25, 2018 11:02 am
Local dairy farmers say that they are severely inconvenienced as they have not received the correct payments for the milk bought from them.
The issue has not been resolved even if they had informed authorities on it, points out the dairy farmers.
Meanwhile, Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs Vijith Vijithamuni said that the main reason behind this issue is the actions of a conspiratorial group.