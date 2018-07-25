Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker leave for Egypt

A delegation of 12 members of the Sri Lankan parliament led by the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has left for Cairo, Egypt on a special invitation from the Parliament of Egypt.

It is reported that several discussions will be held between the Speakers of the two countries and the parliament representatives on strengthening the parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, bilateral discussions are scheduled to be held between the Speaker of Sri Lanka and the Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly and many high-profile ministers of Egypt.

The Sri Lankan delegation comprises of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms Gayantha Karunathilaka, State Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs Ranjith Aluviahre, State Minister of National Integration and Reconciliation A.H.M. Fowzie, Minister of Home Affairs J.C. Alawathuwala, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development Edward Gunasekara, several MPs including Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Anura Sydney Jayarathna, M.I.M. Mansoor, Hector Appuhamy and Aravinda Kumara, and the Deputy Parliamentary Secretary General Neil Iddawela.