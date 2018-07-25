Kenyan without visa caught committing fraud

July 25, 2018   11:22 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A foreign national who engaged in fraudulent activities while staying in the country illegally has been arrested by the Gampaha police.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the arrested individual is a Kenyan living in Sri Lanka without valid Visa documents.

Police have found a bank pass book opened under another person’s name, 02 bank cards with the suspect. 

According to police investigations, he had used these items, to commit fraud by deceiving people in to paying Customs Duty for items they had received from overseas.

The suspect will be produced at the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

