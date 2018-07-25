Police arrest two teachers for molesting female student

-

Police have arrested two male teachers of a school in Monaragala for molesting a female student.

The two suspects are the History and Technology teachers of the school while the victim is a student who is preparing to sit for the Advanced Level examination.

It has been uncovered that the history teacher had summoned the teenage girl to his home and molested her and then handed her over to the other suspect, who is his friend.

The second suspect had allegedly recorded a video of the girl using his mobile phone and posted in on Facebook.

Police have later uncovered that the two suspects in question have molested several other girls on previous occasions.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court today (25).