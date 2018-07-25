Kaduwela-Colombo road restricted due to Nawagamuwa Perahera

Traffic on Kaduwela-Colombo road will be limited due to the annual perahera of the Nawagamuwa Kotalawela Sankapitti Vihara.

The procession will travel on the Kaduwela-Colombo highway starting from the temple, on the 27th July from 8pm to 12 midnight.

Accordingly, the vehicular travel on the Kaduwela –Colombo road from Kaduwela town to the Kotalawala Vihara Mawatha will be restricted during the times of the procession.

The perahera will be held from the 20th to 26th July and the final procession is scheduled to be held on the 27th.

To reach Malabe from Kaduwela, motorists can turn towards Hewagama from Kaduwela town and turn left from Vihara Mawatha to get to Kotalawela entry point to the expressway.

Motorists travelling to Kaduwela from Malabe, could pass the Kotalawela entry point to the expressway and turn left from Vihara Mawatha and reach 143 route of Kaduwela-Colombo road.