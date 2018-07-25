Cabinet approves compensating damaged property and religious places

Cabinet approval has been granted for the compensation of the damaged property and religious places due to the unrest in Gintota and Ampara.

Co-cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne stated this today (25) at the press conference held to inform the cabinet decisions.

The decision has been taken by the cabinet considering the methods used to compensate similar cases in order to compensate property and religious places damaged due to incidents of unrest in Gintota last year and Ampara, this year.

This proposal, approved by the cabinet, was presented by the Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development & Hindu Religious Affairs D. M. Swaminathan.