Education trade unions holds discussion with President today

Representatives from several trade unions related to the field of education are currently holding a discussion with the President Maithripala Sirisena.

Representatives of the trade unions stated that all parties related to the education field, including teachers, will launch a strike action tomorrow (26), protesting appointments that were made in the education field on the pretext of compensating political victimization.

President had called on the representatives to the Presidential Secretariat at 11.30 am today, to discuss their issues, stated the trade unions.

However, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated yesterday (24), that, the trade unions are striking for their personal benefits and goals.