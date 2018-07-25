Govt to go ahead with construction of Kerawalapitiya LNG power plant

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy states that construction of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power plant in Kerawalapitiya will be continued despite the pressure from several parties to halt the construction process.

According to the Media Spokesman of the Ministry, Sulakshana Jayawardena, the construction of this new power plant will not be hindered by the fundamental human rights petition filed by the National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection at the Supreme Court.

However, responding to a query by Ada Derana, the Chairman of the National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection Ranjith Vithanage claimed that the authorities had not followed the standard tender procedure for the construction of this power plant.