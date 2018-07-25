Female suspect in Kotakethana double murder acquitted

Colombo High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi has ordered to acquit and release the female suspect, who had been arrested and remanded in connection with the double murder of a mother and daughter in Kotakethana in 2012.

The Attorney General had filed a case against Lokugam Hewage Darshana alias Raju and his wife Ashoka Chandani Kumari alias Batti for the murder of 52-year-old Nayana Nilmini and her daughter named Kavindya Chathurangi (17).

After a lengthy trial, the defense attorneys had requested for the release of the accused without calling the defense witnesses.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi ordered the acquittal and release of the defendant Ashoka Chandani Kumari, as the plaintiffs failed to prove the charges against her beyond any reasonable doubts.

However, the High Court Judge ordered to call witnesses against the first defendant of the case, Lokugam Hewage Darshana and to further remand him until November 01.

The High Court Judge also gave orders to call defense witnesses to stand before court on the same day.